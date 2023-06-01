'I AM COMING BACK': Cade Stover returning to Ohio State for 2023 season

In 13 games this past season, Stover had 36 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tight end Cade Stover announced he would be returning to Ohio State for the 2023 season with four words: I AM COMING BACK.

The Mansfield-native posted his short and simple message Monday morning to his Twitter account.

In 13 games this past season, Stover had 36 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Stover had two multiple-touchdown games against Wisconsin and Indiana.

Stover's season came to an end after he was injured in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia.

The tight end was taken to a local hospital after catching a pass and attempting to hurdle a defender. He was able to travel back to Columbus with his teammates the following day.

The former Ohio Mr. Football has contributed on both sides of the ball since coming to Ohio State. This includes playing linebacker last year in the Rose Bowl.

Stover joins running back Miyan Williams in announcing a return for 2023.