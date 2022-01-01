LIVE UPDATES: #6 Ohio State vs. #11 Utah | Rose Bowl

The Buckeyes are trying to wrap up the 2021 season with a 9th win in The Granddaddy of Them All.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 0 - Utah 7 | 9:29 | 1st quarter

After trading punts, Utes are on the board first as Cameron Rising hits Britain Covey in the middle of the field and he takes it in from 19 yards out. (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:37)

--

19 players unavailable against Utes

Ohio State will be without 19 players for the game against Utah in this evening's Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Linebacker Cody Simon, defensive tackle Antwaun Jackson along with cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Marcus Williamson are among Buckeyes out Saturday.

Simon is second on the team in tackles with 54 and Jackson has 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss this season. Williamson has played in every game this season.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as a game-time decision.

--

4 opt out for Ohio State

Heading into the Rose Bowl, Ohio State had four players announced they would be skipping the game and preparing to enter the NFL Draft.

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere made their announcements on Monday.

Wilson and Olave combined for 135 receptions for 1,994 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Olave also broke the school career record for receiving touchdowns at 35.

This past season, Petit-Frere was part of an offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game). The line also ranked nationally in fewest tackles-for-loss (14th) and fewest sacks allowed (21st).

Garrett led the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks and was tied for the team lead in tackles-for-loss at seven.

--

The Granddaddy of Them All

The 2021 season comes to an end in Pasadena as Ohio State will be playing in the team's 16th Rose Bowl.

This time around they will be squaring off against Pac-12 champion Utah. The Utes make the eighth different opponent for the Buckeyes.