'The moment': Ohio State football releases Tulsa trailer

This season is far from over and there's work to be done.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After an early-season loss, Ohio State is looking to bounce back with a matchup against Tulsa this weekend.

That's the message behind this week's trailer which features head coach Ryan Day addressing his team after the loss against Oregon.

“When you lose, you find out about people. You start to see who they really are."

Day goes on to remind his team "this thing's not over."

"We're gonna find out who's with us and who's not with us. We're gonna find out who the leaders are and who has real character out here and we're gonna go fight to see another day."