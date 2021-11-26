'The Ga❌e': Ohio State football releases That Tea❌ Up North trailer

The greatest rivalry in sport is back.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Throw out the previous 11 games and the rankings. Throw out playoff implications and a trip to Indianapolis. This game doesn't need any more stakes than just winning.

We can talk all day about what's on the line for Ohio State and That Team Up North on Saturday but we all know it comes down to being the winner and avoiding being the loser.

This week's trailer focuses on just that, the preparation for The Game.

"From day one, we prepare 365 days, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for this team that we're playing next week."