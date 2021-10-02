LIVE UPDATES: #11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes are looking to stay unbeaten against the Scarlet Knights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 13 Buckeyes inactive for Rutgers

Ohio State will be without 13 players today including running back Miyan Williams and defensive end Tyreke Smith.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford and cornerback Cameron Brown missed last week's game but are not on the unavailable list this week.

---

From the "Birthplace of College Football"

The Buckeyes are back on the road and back into Big Ten play as they take on the Scarlet Knights.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who missed the Akron game, should be back in his starting role for Ohio State.