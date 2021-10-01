'The Next Round': Ohio State football releases Rutgers trailer

The Buckeyes kickoff against the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The theme is clear with the title of this week's video for the Ohio State Buckeyes: when the bell rings, stand up and keep fighting.

This week's trailer features Associate Head Coach Larry Johnson talking about answering the challenge when they hear that 'ding, ding.'

"We're gonna knock their lights out tonight. We're gonna knock them off the field. They don't know who they're playing tonight. We're on a different mission right now. Let's be the Buckeyes tonight."