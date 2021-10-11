LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. #19 Purdue

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers are meeting in Columbus for the first time since 2012.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 35 - Purdue 14 | 9:01 | 2nd quarter

Purdue is finally able to get back on the board with a 10 play drive as O'Connell hits Broc Thompson in the back of the end zone. (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:21)

---

Ohio State 35 - Purdue 7 | 13:28 | 2nd quarter

Another miscue for the Boilermakers as Anthrop doesn't field the kickoff, it takes a big bounce, tries to pick it up and gets hit trying to pick it up. The ball is recovered by the Buckeyes and two plays later it's Stroud to Wilson for the second time today. (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:11)

---

Ohio State 28 - Purdue 7 | 13:42 | 2nd quarter

The Buckeyes' offense is clicking. Stroud leads them down to the field before finding a wide-open Smith-Njigba for the touchdown from 20 yards out. (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:38)

---

Ohio State 21 - Purdue 7 | 5:14 | 1st quarter

From turnover to points in 10 seconds. Jerron Cage gets a fumble recovery on a bad handoff and on the next play, Henderson takes it 57 yards for his second score. (1 plays, 57 yards, 0:09)

---

Ohio State 14 - Purdue 7 | 7:04 | 1st quarter

We may be in for an offensive-heavy day. After Jaxon Smith-Njigba picks up 49 yards, TreVeyon Henderson punches it in for the Buckeyes. (6 plays, 78 yards, 1:47)

---

Ohio State 7 - Purdue 7 | 8:56 | 1st quarter

Boilermakers respond as Aidan O'Connell hits Jackson Anthrop who goes in untouched from 25-yard out. (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:49)

---

Ohio State 7 - Purdue 0 | 11:45 | 1st quarter

Fast start for the Buckeyes as the defense gets a three and out and a bad punt sets up short field. Garrett Wilson reminds everyone he is back and he gets the pass from C.J. Stroud and makes a move down the sideline for the score. (5 plays, 39 yards, 2:10)

---

15 Buckeyes out against Boilermakers

Ohio State will be without 15 players today including running back Master Teague who missed games against Indiana and Penn State earlier this season.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who missed last week's game, will be available to play.

---

Home Sweet Home

We're down to the final few weeks of the college football season and No. 4 Ohio State is looking to remain in the playoff picture as they host No. 19 Purdue Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes have fared well at home against the Boilermakers, posting a 26-5-2 record in Ohio Stadium.

