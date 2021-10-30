LIVE UPDATES: #5 Ohio State vs. #20 Penn State

It's a ranked matchup Saturday night in Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 10 - Penn State 7 | 3:48 | 2nd quarter

Stroud finally gets his man to give the Buckeyes their first lead as he hits a wide open Chris Olave for the 38-yard touchdown. (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:38)

Nowhere to run

Ohio State is forced to punt again in this game as they can't convert a third and short as TreVeyon Henderson loses a yard. So far, the Buckeyes only have 13 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

Ohio State 3 - Penn State 7 | 2:02 | 1st quarter

The Buckeyes piece together a drive and get into the red zone but Stroud's pass on third and long is incomplete. Noah Ruggles comes in and hits a field goal from 35 yards out. (11 plays, 57 yards, 4:06)

Ohio State 0 - Penn State 7 | 6:08 | 1st quarter

After the Ohio State punt, Sean Clifford leads Penn State on an 89-yard touchdown drive finishing with a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange from five yards out. (13 plays, 89 yards, 4:48)

Turnover for turnover

On the opening drive for Ohio State, Jeremy Ruckert was fighting for a first down when he was stripped and Penn State recovered. On the Nittany Lions' first play, Marcus Williams forced a fumble and Haskell Garrett recovered it. However, the Buckeyes end up punting the ball away on the follow-up.

15 Buckeyes out against Nittany Lions

Ohio State will be without 15 players today including running back Master Teague, who is missing his second straight game.

Harry Miller, who has missed six games this season, is also out for Saturday night.

Scarlet The Shoe

It's Halloween weekend at Ohio Stadium and the Buckeyes are going to debut an all-scarlet uniform against the Nittany Lions.

Tonight's game will be a matchup of one of the nation's best offenses in Ohio State and one of the best defenses from Penn State.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some more facts before kickoff.