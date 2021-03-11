'The Next Chapter': Ohio State football releases Nebraska trailer

The Buckeyes kickoff against the Cornhuskers at noon Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We're into the final full month of the season and Ohio State starts it off with a game at Nebraska Saturday afternoon.

In this week's trailer, Ryan Day stresses the importance of what's at stake coming down to the end of the season.

"It doesn't matter what happens next week and it sure as hell doesn't matter what happened last week. Can you focus on right now and being great right now? You can outlast your opponent with that type of focus."

And we can't overlook this great soundbite from Associate Head Coach Larry Johnson: "You have permission to knock them off the field today."