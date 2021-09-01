'The start, but not the beginning': Ohio State football releases Minnesota trailer

Ohio State kicks off the season Thursday evening with a primetime game at Minnesota.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's almost time. The long wait for the return of Ohio State football is nearly over.

And with the game just around the corner, that means the Buckeyes have dropped the first trailer for the 2021 season.

A simple message about how this team has only been working toward the season since the start of fall camp, but all the way back to days after the national championship game.

As the trailer says: "Here is where you gain an advantage against your opponent on days like today. Cause no one's watching us now. Nobody sees what you're doing on a daily basis."