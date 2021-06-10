x
LIVE UPDATES: #7 Ohio State vs. Maryland

The Buckeyes are hosting the Terrapins for this year's homecoming game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Skull Session Stream

Starting today, Ohio State will be streaming Skull Session from St. John Arena. You can watch in the player below.

10 Buckeyes out against Terps

Ohio State will be without 10 players today including running back Miyan Williams who is missing his second straight game.

Defensive end Tyreke Smith, who has missed the last two games, is listed as a game-time decision.

Click here to see the full list

Home Sweet Homecoming

Hard to believe we've almost hit the halfway point of the season but here we are back at Ohio Stadium for this year's homecoming game against Maryland.

Both teams come in with 4-1 records. The Buckeyes are coming off a huge road win at Rutgers while the Terrapins lost at home to Iowa.

We'll bring you all of the latest information from today's game in this story as well as our post-game coverage this evening.

