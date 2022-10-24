Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom named semifinalist for Thorpe Award

Ransom, a third-year player, was one of 12 players nationwide to earn the honor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University safety Lathan Ransom was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on Monday.

The award goes to the best defensive back in college football every year.

Ransom, a third-year player, was one of 12 players nationwide to earn the honor.

The Arizona native is currently third on the team with 29 tackles. He also has an intercetpion, a pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in the six games that he has played this year.

The Buckeyes currently rank in the top five nationally in three defensive statistics: total defense (second – 239.9 yards/game), scoring defense (fifth – 14.9 points/game) and passing defense (third – 149.0 yards/game).

The Thorpe Award selection committee will select three award finalists at the end of the regular season and will be announced on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced Dec. 8.