LIVE UPDATES: #5 Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes are coming off the bye week and on the road in Bloomington against the Hoosiers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 14 Buckeyes out against Hoosiers

Ohio State will be without 14 players today including running back Master Teague.

Harry Miller, who has missed five games this season, is also out for Saturday night.

Back from the bye week

Hopefully everyone got a nice break on the bye week but it's time to get back to business.

Ohio State is on the road tonight against Indiana. Last year, the Buckeyes got out to an early lead before the Hoosiers rallied in the second half before falling by seven points.