'The Sacrifice': Ohio State football releases Indiana trailer

The Buckeyes travel to Bloomington for a primetime matchup against the Hoosiers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bye week has passed and we are into the second half of the 2021 season.

And that second half for Ohio State starts at Indiana for a Saturday night game.

This week's trailer focuses on what it takes to be a Buckeye and how average doesn't cut it.

"Success and average have nothing to do with each other. So don't be average, don't be good, don't be great. Shoot for phenomenal or you will be forgotten."

Plain and simple: Ohio State doesn't do average.

"When we're average, it doesn't just cost us. When we're average, it costs everybody else."