COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.
Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they were selected.
- Haskell Garrett | Defensive tackle
- Thayer Munford Jr. | Offensive tackle
- Nicholas Petit-Frere | Offensive tackle
- Jeremy Ruckert | Tight end
- Tyreke Smith | Defensive end
- Master Teague | Running back
2021 Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Class
Garrett Wilson | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 10 | New York Jets
- Was a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association and The Athletic in 2021 after catching 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns
- Teamed with Chris Olave (American Football Coaches Association) to become the first set of Ohio State receivers to be named first-team All-American in the same season
- He elected to give up his senior season in 2022 to make himself eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Wilson ranks in a tie for eighth all-time at Ohio State with 143 receptions (Parris Campbell)
- He ranks 10th all-time at Ohio State with 2,213 receiving yards and ranks seventh all-time with 23 touchdowns
- His 1,058 receiving yards in 2021 are seventh-most in school history and one of only seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons
- Wilson’s 10 100-yard receiving games rank third in school history
- His terrific senior season included a four-touchdown game – 3 receiving; 1 rushing – against No. 19 Purdue
- Had at least 100 receiving yards in final three games as a Buckeye – vs. Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan – and totaled 27 catches for 371 receiving yards and six TDs in those games
- Second-team All-Big Ten in 2021 after earning first-team honors in 2020 as a true sophomore when he posted totals of 43 receptions for 723 yards, six touchdowns and a team-best average of 16.8 yards per catch
- Started the 2020 season with four straight 100-yard games, the second-longest streak in school history
- Had a career-high 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 42-35 win over No. 9 Indiana in 2020
- Caught career-high 11 passes for 111 yards and added a 62-yard run to help the Buckeyes beat Penn State, 38-25
- Had an instant impact as a true freshman in 2019, playing in all 14 games and catching 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns
- Caught his first career TD pass against Miami (Ohio), part of a four-catch, 54-yard effort
- Had his best statistical game as a freshman against Michigan with three receptions for 118 yards and a 30-yard touchdown catch that gave the Buckeyes a 42-16 lead
- Was one of nine in his recruiting class to enroll in classes at Ohio State for the spring 2019 semester
Chris Olave | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 11 | New Orleans Saints
- One of the great receivers in school history who set the Ohio State school record with 35 receiving touchdowns, the fourth-most in Big Ten Conference history, and who ranks third in school history in receptions with 176 and fifth in receiving yards with 2,711
- Also ranks second at Ohio State with 11 100-yard games in his career
- A first-team All-American in 2021 (American Football Coaches Association) and also named second-team All-American by AP, Walter Camp and FWAA
- Teamed with Garrett Wilson (Football Writers Association of America) to become the first set of Ohio State receivers to be named first-team All-American in the same season
- Caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2021
- Tied for sixth nationally in 2021 with his 13 receiving TDs
- First-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2020 and 2021
- Played in 47 games over his four seasons with the team and started 24 times
- Played on three consecutive Big Ten Conference championship teams (2018-19-20) and on two Ohio State teams that qualified for the College Football Playoffs (2019 and 2020)
- Led the 2020 Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (seven)
- Tied an Ohio State single-season record for receptions per game with 7.1 in 2020
- Caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-28 win over No. 2 Clemson in the CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl
- Blossomed into one of the Big Ten and nation’s top wide receivers as a true sophomore in 2019, finishing as the team leader in receiving yards (849), yards per catch (17.3) and touchdowns (12)
- Was a difference-maker as a true freshmen for the Buckeyes in 2018, making a name for himself as a big-play wide receiver and on special teams
- After catching two passes over the first nine games, hauled in 10 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the final five contests
- On one of the biggest stages in college football as a true freshman in 2018, caught two touchdowns and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in the 62-39 win over No. 4 Michigan