Ohio State Football

Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 NFL Draft

This weekend, fans will find out where this year's Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they were selected.

  • Haskell Garrett | Defensive tackle
  • Thayer Munford Jr. | Offensive tackle
  • Nicholas Petit-Frere | Offensive tackle
  • Jeremy Ruckert | Tight end
  • Tyreke Smith | Defensive end
  • Master Teague | Running back

2021 Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Class

Garrett Wilson | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 10 | New York Jets

  • Was a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association and The Athletic in 2021 after catching 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns
  • Teamed with Chris Olave (American Football Coaches Association) to become the first set of Ohio State receivers to be named first-team All-American in the same season
  • He elected to give up his senior season in 2022 to make himself eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft
  • Wilson ranks in a tie for eighth all-time at Ohio State with 143 receptions (Parris Campbell)
  • He ranks 10th all-time at Ohio State with 2,213 receiving yards and ranks seventh all-time with 23 touchdowns
  • His 1,058 receiving yards in 2021 are seventh-most in school history and one of only seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons
  • Wilson’s 10 100-yard receiving games rank third in school history
  • His terrific senior season included a four-touchdown game – 3 receiving; 1 rushing – against No. 19 Purdue
  • Had at least 100 receiving yards in final three games as a Buckeye – vs. Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan – and totaled 27 catches for 371 receiving yards and six TDs in those games
  • Second-team All-Big Ten in 2021 after earning first-team honors in 2020 as a true sophomore when he posted totals of 43 receptions for 723 yards, six touchdowns and a team-best average of 16.8 yards per catch
  • Started the 2020 season with four straight 100-yard games, the second-longest streak in school history
  • Had a career-high 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 42-35 win over No. 9 Indiana in 2020
  • Caught career-high 11 passes for 111 yards and added a 62-yard run to help the Buckeyes beat Penn State, 38-25
  • Had an instant impact as a true freshman in 2019, playing in all 14 games and catching 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns
  • Caught his first career TD pass against Miami (Ohio), part of a four-catch, 54-yard effort
  • Had his best statistical game as a freshman against Michigan with three receptions for 118 yards and a 30-yard touchdown catch that gave the Buckeyes a 42-16 lead
  • Was one of nine in his recruiting class to enroll in classes at Ohio State for the spring 2019 semester

Chris Olave | Wide receiver | Round 1 | Pick 11 | New Orleans Saints

  • One of the great receivers in school history who set the Ohio State school record with 35 receiving touchdowns, the fourth-most in Big Ten Conference history, and who ranks third in school history in receptions with 176 and fifth in receiving yards with 2,711
  • Also ranks second at Ohio State with 11 100-yard games in his career
  • A first-team All-American in 2021 (American Football Coaches Association) and also named second-team All-American by AP, Walter Camp and FWAA
  • Teamed with Garrett Wilson (Football Writers Association of America) to become the first set of Ohio State receivers to be named first-team All-American in the same season
  • Caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior in 2021
  • Tied for sixth nationally in 2021 with his 13 receiving TDs
  • First-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2020 and 2021
  • Played in 47 games over his four seasons with the team and started 24 times
  • Played on three consecutive Big Ten Conference championship teams (2018-19-20) and on two Ohio State teams that qualified for the College Football Playoffs (2019 and 2020)
  • Led the 2020 Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (seven)
  • Tied an Ohio State single-season record for receptions per game with 7.1 in 2020
  • Caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-28 win over No. 2 Clemson in the CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl
  • Blossomed into one of the Big Ten and nation’s top wide receivers as a true sophomore in 2019, finishing as the team leader in receiving yards (849), yards per catch (17.3) and touchdowns (12)
  • Was a difference-maker as a true freshmen for the Buckeyes in 2018, making a name for himself as a big-play wide receiver and on special teams
  • After catching two passes over the first nine games, hauled in 10 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the final five contests
  • On one of the biggest stages in college football as a true freshman in 2018, caught two touchdowns and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in the 62-39 win over No. 4 Michigan

