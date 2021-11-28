Ohio State drops to No. 7 in AP Poll after losing to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fell to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes lost to Michigan 42-27 Saturday. Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series.
The Buckeyes wrapped up their regular season Saturday against That Team Up North.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (2), Michigan State (11), and Iowa (15).
AP Top 25 (Nov. 28, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1
2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6
3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4
4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3
5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7
6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5
7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2
8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8
9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9
10. Oregon 10-2 932 11
11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12
12. BYU 10-2 839 13
13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10
14. Utah 9-3 667 16
15. Iowa 10-2 662 17
16. Houston 11-1 603 19
17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20
18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21
19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22
20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23
21. NC State 9-3 310 24
22. Clemson 9-3 269 -
23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25
24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14
25. Kentucky 9-3 82 -
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.