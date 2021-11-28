x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State drops to No. 7 in AP Poll after losing to Michigan

The Buckeyes wrapped up their regular season Saturday against That Team Up North.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fell to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes lost to Michigan 42-27 Saturday. Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series.

The Buckeyes wrapped up their regular season Saturday against That Team Up North.  

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (2), Michigan State (11), and Iowa (15).

AP Top 25 (Nov. 28, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (62)    12-0    1550    1

2. Michigan    11-1    1449    6

3. Cincinnati    12-0    1422    4

4. Alabama    11-1    1388    3

5. Oklahoma St.    11-1    1291    7

6. Notre Dame    11-1    1264    5

7. Ohio St.    10-2    1147    2

8. Mississippi    10-2    1105    8

9. Baylor    10-2    1066    9

10. Oregon    10-2    932    11

11. Michigan St.    10-2    877    12

12. BYU    10-2    839    13

13. Oklahoma    10-2    837    10

14. Utah    9-3    667    16

15. Iowa    10-2    662    17

16. Houston    11-1    603    19

17. Pittsburgh    10-2    589    20

18. Wake Forest    10-2    485    21

19. San Diego St.    11-1    416    22

20. Louisiana-Lafayette    11-1    317    23

21. NC State    9-3    310    24

22. Clemson    9-3    269    -

23. Arkansas    8-4    214    25

24. Texas A&M    8-4    117    14

25. Kentucky    9-3    82    -

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Nicholas Petit-Frere and Chris Olave postgame interview | Ohio State-Michigan