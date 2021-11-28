Ohio State drops to No. 7 in AP Poll after losing to Michigan

The Buckeyes wrapped up their regular season Saturday against That Team Up North.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fell to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes lost to Michigan 42-27 Saturday. Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series.

The Buckeyes wrapped up their regular season Saturday against That Team Up North.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (2), Michigan State (11), and Iowa (15).

AP Top 25 (Nov. 28, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1

2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6

3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4

4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3

5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7

6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5

7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2

8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8

9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9

10. Oregon 10-2 932 11

11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12

12. BYU 10-2 839 13

13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10

14. Utah 9-3 667 16

15. Iowa 10-2 662 17

16. Houston 11-1 603 19

17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20

18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21

19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22

20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23

21. NC State 9-3 310 24

22. Clemson 9-3 269 -

23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25

24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14

25. Kentucky 9-3 82 -