Ohio State holds No. 3 spot in AP Poll after defeating Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the fourth straight week Ohio State stays at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin to open up Big Ten Conference play.

C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards with five touchdowns. On the ground, Miyan Williams rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson led the team with 121 yards.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4), Penn State (11), Minnesota (21)

Ohio State wraps up a five-game homestand this coming weekend as they host Rutgers.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 25, 2022)