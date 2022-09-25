x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State holds No. 3 spot in AP Poll after defeating Wisconsin

The Buckeyes finish up a five-game homestand against Rutgers on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the fourth straight week Ohio State stays at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin to open up Big Ten Conference play.

C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards with five touchdowns. On the ground, Miyan Williams rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson led the team with 121 yards.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4), Penn State (11), Minnesota (21)

Ohio State wraps up a five-game homestand this coming weekend as they host Rutgers.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 25, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. North Carolina State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

