Ohio State Football

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in AP poll after 54-10 win over Iowa

The top six rankings all held after wins, but there was some movement after a loss in the top 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State maintained the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for four touchdowns in the second half and the defense forced six Hawkeye turnovers.

This week, Ohio State picked up 18 first place-votes with No. 1 Georgia collecting 31. Tennessee and Clemson were the only other teams with first-place votes at 13 and one respectively.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4), Penn State (13) and Illinois (17).

The Buckeyes are back on the road this coming weekend for a ranked matchup against the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 23, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. USC
  11. Wake Forest
  12. UCLA
  13. Penn State
  14. Utah
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Syracuse
  17. Illinois
  18. LSU
  19. Kentucky
  20. Cincinnati
  21. North Carolina
  22. Kansas State
  23. Tulane
  24. North Carolina State
  25. South Carolina

