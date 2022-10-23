Ohio State remains at No. 2 in AP poll after 54-10 win over Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State maintained the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for four touchdowns in the second half and the defense forced six Hawkeye turnovers.
This week, Ohio State picked up 18 first place-votes with No. 1 Georgia collecting 31. Tennessee and Clemson were the only other teams with first-place votes at 13 and one respectively.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4), Penn State (13) and Illinois (17).
The Buckeyes are back on the road this coming weekend for a ranked matchup against the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.
AP Top 25 (Oct. 23, 2022)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- TCU
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- UCLA
- Penn State
- Utah
- Ole Miss
- Syracuse
- Illinois
- LSU
- Kentucky
- Cincinnati
- North Carolina
- Kansas State
- Tulane
- North Carolina State
- South Carolina