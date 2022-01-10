Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Rutgers

Ohio State will be on the road for the first time this season as they travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the fifth straight week Ohio State stays at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-10 win over Rutgers to finish up a five-game homestand to start the season.

Running back Miyan Williams tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game (5) and ran for a career-high 189 yards on 21 carries.

Georgia slid to No. 2 after a close game against Missouri and Alabama reclaimed the top spot after defeating Arkansas.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Penn State (10).

Ohio State will be on the road for the first time this season as they travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 2, 2022)