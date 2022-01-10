x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Rutgers

Ohio State will be on the road for the first time this season as they travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the fifth straight week Ohio State stays at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-10 win over Rutgers to finish up a five-game homestand to start the season.

Running back Miyan Williams tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game (5) and ran for a career-high 189 yards on 21 carries.

Georgia slid to No. 2 after a close game against Missouri and Alabama reclaimed the top spot after defeating Arkansas.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (4) and Penn State (10).

Ohio State will be on the road for the first time this season as they travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 2, 2022)

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. North Carolina State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out