Ohio State holds No. 2 ranking in AP poll after bye week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes are still ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college football poll coming off the team's bye week.

Despite Georgia and Ohio State holding on the top two spots, there was some shakeup in the top 10.

Tennessee defeated Alabama with a last second filed goal causing the Volunteers jumped to No. 3 while the Crimson Tide slid to No. 6.

Michigan also jumped back into the top four after defeating Penn State putting them in front of Clemson at No. 5 who took out Florida State. The Nittany Lions, who the Buckeyes play in two weeks, dropped to No. 16.

Ole Miss and TCU moved up to seventh and eighth respectively after wins over Auburn and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys, who were ranked eighth moved back to No. 11.

USC, who was ranked sixth, fell six spots after losing to Utah. Two other Pac-12 schools, UCLA and Oregon, round out this week's top 10.

Ohio State returns from the bye week to host Iowa on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for noon.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 16, 2022)