Ohio State falls to No. 5 in AP poll following loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped to fifth in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday ending the team's six-week in the top two.
The Buckeyes lost their regular season finale against now-ranked No. 2 Michigan 45-23.
For a second straight season, Ohio State will miss the Big Ten Championship Game and await their bowl destination which will be announced on Dec. 4.
AP Top 25 (Nov. 27, 2022)
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Washington
10. Clemson
11. LSU
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Florida State
15. Oregon
16. Oregon State
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. Notre Dame
20. South Carolina
21. Texas
22. UCF
23. UTSA
24. North Carolina
25. Mississippi State