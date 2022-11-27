Ohio State falls to No. 5 in AP poll following loss to Michigan

The Buckeyes lost their regular season finale against now-ranked No. 2 Michigan 45-23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped to fifth in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday ending the team's six-week in the top two.

For a second straight season, Ohio State will miss the Big Ten Championship Game and await their bowl destination which will be announced on Dec. 4.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 27, 2022)