Ohio State Football

Ohio State remains No. 2 in AP poll after close game against Maryland

The regular season comes to a close with The Game between the Buckeyes and Michigan this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a sixth-straight week, Ohio State is the No. 2 in the country in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Maryland on Saturday. Freshman running back Dallan Hayden rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns against the Terrapins.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and Penn State (11).

Ohio State wraps up the regular season as they host the Wolverines in a top three showdown on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 13, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. UNC
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

