LIVE UPDATES: #10 Ohio State vs. Akron

The Buckeyes wrap up the non-conference schedule and a three-game homestand against the Zips.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McCord to start for Buckeyes

True freshman Kyle McCord will be getting the start for Ohio State in place of C.J. Stroud. He will be the fourth true freshman to start for the Buckeyes in school history.

16 Buckeyes inactive for Zips

Ohio State will be without 16 players according to this week's inactive list.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford, who was carted off the field last week, is out along with starters cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive end Tyreke Smith.

Under the lights

It's almost time for the third-straight home game for Ohio State as the No. 10 team in the country hosts Akron.

Saturday serves as the Buckeyes second night game of the season after opening the year at Minnesota on a Thursday.