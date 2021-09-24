'The lights': Ohio State football releases Akron trailer

The Buckeyes host their last nonconference opponent as the Zips come to town for a night game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We're already into week four of the college football season and Ohio State is wrapping up its nonconference schedule with a game under the lights of Ohio Stadium.

This week's trailer focuses on preparation with the opening message from head coach Ryan Day: "It's hard to win games, men. So we got to prepare.”

“That's what this thing is all about, is preparing. You have to have your mind, heart, soul, your body involved in this thing. It takes everything you have.”

The trailer continues with Day saying this is the week they all come together and get back to flying around and executing at a high level.

“But you can't do it on your own. You need the guy next to you," Day says.