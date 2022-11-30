11 Buckeyes earn All-Big Ten honors on offense led by 4 first-team selections

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. landed on both the coaches and media first teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State offensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Wednesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. received the honors from the coaches and media while offensive lineman Donovan Jackson landed on the media first team.

The group is part of 11 Buckeyes honored on offense this year. Below is a full list of Ohio State offensive players honored.

Additionally, Stroud repeated as the league's quarterback and offensive player of the year and Harrison Jr. was named the conference's top receiver.

Coaches

Offense first team: C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr.

Offense second team: Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Matt Jones

Offense third team: Miyan Williams, Dawand Jones

Offense honorable mention: Cade Stover, Luke Wypler

Media

Offense first team: C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Donovan Jackson, Paris Johnson Jr.

Offense second team: Emeka Egbuka, Matt Jones, Dawand Jones

Offense third team: Miyan Williams, Luke Wypler, Cade Stover