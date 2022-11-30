11 Buckeyes earn All-Big Ten honors on offense led by 4 first-team selections

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State offensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Wednesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. received the honors from the coaches and media while offensive lineman Donovan Jackson landed on the media first team.
The group is part of 11 Buckeyes honored on offense this year. Below is a full list of Ohio State offensive players honored.
Additionally, Stroud repeated as the league's quarterback and offensive player of the year and Harrison Jr. was named the conference's top receiver.
Coaches
Offense first team: C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr.
Offense second team: Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Matt Jones
Offense third team: Miyan Williams, Dawand Jones
Offense honorable mention: Cade Stover, Luke Wypler
Media
Offense first team: C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Donovan Jackson, Paris Johnson Jr.
Offense second team: Emeka Egbuka, Matt Jones, Dawand Jones
Offense third team: Miyan Williams, Luke Wypler, Cade Stover
Offense honorable mention: TreVeyon Henderson