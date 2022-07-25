3 Buckeyes selected for Big Ten Preseason Honors

This year's selections are quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three players from Ohio State picked up Big Ten Conference preseason honors on Monday.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five student-athletes each from the East and West Divisions.

This year’s group of Buckeyes include quarterback C.J. Stroud, a unanimous selection.

Stroud, A Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

He was joined by running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Last season, Henderson picked up second-team All-Big Ten honors while Smith-Njigba earned third-team honors.

The East Division honorees were rounded out with Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Four different schools made the West Division, led by two from Wisconsin: Running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig.

They were joined by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows

East Division

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

West Division

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin