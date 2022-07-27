Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks at Big Ten Media Days

Day will be the last of the conference's 14 head coaches to speak at Lucas Oil Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The start of the football season is just around the corner as the Big Ten is putting a wrap on the conference's annual media days in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon where he talked about the team's progress in the offseason, changes to the coaching staff and getting ready for this season.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 11-2 season where they failed to make the Big Ten Championship game for first time since 2016. Ohio State did finish the year with a comeback win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Joining Day this week in Indianapolis are quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Ronnie Hickman. They will be available for interviews later in the afternoon.

Stroud is coming off an impressive first season as the starting quarterback, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and was named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes in 2021 with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished the season with a record-setting performance in the Rose Bowl with 15 catches for 347 yards and three scores.

On the defensive side, Hickman was first in tackles with 100 and added two interceptions.