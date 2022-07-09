LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State

After picking up an big win in the opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes looks to keep momentum going against the Red Wolves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 14 - Arkansas State 3 | 1st quarter |4:23

It only took the Buckeyes four plays to respond as Stroud connects with Harrison for 45 yards and Egbuka for 15 more before Henderson takes it in from 8 yards out. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:33)

Ohio State 7 - Arkansas State 3 | 1st quarter | 5:56

Series of mistakes by the Buckeyes leads to a field goal for the Red Wolves.

Ohio State appeared to lock up another three-and-out with a punt return for a touchdown by Emeka Egbuka but it was called back on a penalty. Teradja Mitchell was given a personal foul after he attempted to leap over defenders to block the punt.

The drive was kept alive with a pass interference call against Denzel Burke before the Buckeyes held to them to the field goal. (11 plays, 56 yards, 4:03)

Ohio State 7 - Arkansas State 0 | 1st quarter | 10:04

After forcing a three-and-out, Ohio State gets on the board first on a 42-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Buckeyes started the drive pinned deep on their own 4-yard line before TreVeyon Henderson broke a 41-yard run to position them around midfield. (8 plays, 96 yards, 3:30)

Game-time decisions for Smith-Njigba, Fleming

Wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are both listed as game-time decisions for Ohio State coming into today's game.

Smith-Njigba was injured his hamstring early in the team's win over Notre Dame and Fleming missed the game dealing with a shoulder issue.

Chapter II

The homestand continues for Ohio State as they take on Arkansas State at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are coming off a huge season opening win against Notre Dame while the Red Wolves had an impressive 58-3 win over Grambling.