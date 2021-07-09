x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in AP poll ahead of matchup with Oregon

The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-31 win at Minnesota.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-31 win at Minnesota. Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut.

Oregon, Ohio State's opponent in the home opener, fell one spot to No. 12 after a 31-24 win over Fresno State.

The Buckeyes and Ducks kickoff noon at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Also ranked within the Big Ten is Iowa at 10, Penn at 11 and Wisconsin at 18. Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana and Maryland were among schools receiving votes.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 7, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Alabama (59)    1-0    1571    1

2. Georgia (4)    1-0    1507    5

3. Ohio State    1-0    1437    4

4. Oklahoma    1-0    1374    2

5. Texas A&M    1-0    1288    6

6. Clemson    0-1    1231    3

7. Cincinnati    1-0    1136    8

8. Notre Dame    1-0    1070    9

9. Iowa State    1-0    1045    7

10. Iowa    1-0    942    18

11. Penn State    1-0    908    19

12. Oregon    1-0    883    11

13. Florida    1-0    842    13

14. Southern Cal    1-0    789    15

15. Texas    1-0    683    21

16. UCLA    2-0    668    -

17. Coastal Carolina    1-0    384    22

18. Wisconsin    0-1    376    12

19. Virginia Tech    1-0    359    -

20. Mississippi    1-0    335    -

21. Utah    1-0    334    24

22. Miami    0-1    229    14

23. Arizona State    1-0    222    25

24. North Carolina    0-1    198    10

25. Auburn    1-0    83    -

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1.

