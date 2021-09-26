x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State slips to No. 11 in AP Poll after defeating Akron

The Buckeyes are getting back into Big Ten play with a trip to Rutgers this Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped back to another spot to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes slipped another spot after picking up a win Saturday against Akron 59-7.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Penn State (4), Iowa (5), Michigan (14) and Michigan State (17). Maryland, Wisconsin and Rutgers were among schools receiving votes.

Ohio State will get back into Big Ten play this weekend with a trip to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. 

AP Top 25 (Sept. 26, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Alabama (58)    4-0    1546    1

2. Georgia (4)    4-0    1492    2

3. Oregon    4-0    1411    3

4. Penn State    4-0    1283    6

5. Iowa    4-0    1277    5

6. Oklahoma    4-0    1212    4

7. Cincinnati    3-0    1154    8

8. Arkansas    4-0    1094    16

9. Notre Dame    4-0    1076    12

10. Florida    3-1    1019    11

11. Ohio State    3-1    1005    10

12. Mississippi    3-0    852    13

13. BYU    4-0    748    15

14. Michigan    4-0    677    19

15. Texas A&M    3-1    651    7

16. Coastal Carolina    4-0    613    17

17. Michigan State    4-0    581    20

18. Fresno State    4-1    415    22

19. Oklahoma State    4-0    341    -

20. UCLA    3-1    316    24

21. Baylor    4-0    233    -

22. Auburn    3-1    197    23

23. NC State    3-1    145    -

24. Wake Forest    4-0    142    -

25. Clemson    2-2    138    9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

