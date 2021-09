Ohio State drops to No. 10 in AP Poll after win over Tulsa

The Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium to host Akron on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Tulsa 41-20 on Saturday. Running back TreVeyon Henderson set a freshman rushing record with 277 yards.

Ohio State will be back at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to host Akron. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (5), Penn State (6), Wisconsin (18), Michigan (19) and Michigan State (20). Maryland was among schools receiving votes.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 19, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1

2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2

3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4

4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3

5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5

6. Penn State 3-0 1197 10

7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8

9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6

10. Ohio State 2-1 976 9

11. Florida 2-1 930 11

12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12

13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17

14. Iowa State 2-1 664 14

15. BYU 3-0 603 23

16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16

18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18

19. Michigan 3-0 456 25

20. Michigan State 3-0 389 -

21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21

22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -

23. Auburn 2-1 166 22

24. UCLA 2-1 142 13

25. Kansas State 3-0 127 -