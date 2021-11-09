Ohio State falls to No. 9 in AP Poll after Oregon loss

The Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium to host Tulsa on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-28 loss against Oregon. The Ducks, who were ranked No. 12, moved up to No. 4.

Ohio State will be back at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to host Tulsa. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (5), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (18) and Michigan (25).

Michigan State, Indiana and Maryland were among schools receiving votes.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 12, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1

2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12

5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10

6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6

7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7

9. Ohio State 1-1 1029 3

10. Penn State 2-0 1005 11

11. Florida 2-0 935 13

12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8

13. UCLA 2-0 804 16

14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17

17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20

18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18

19. Arizona State 2-0 341 23

20. Arkansas 2-0 277 -

21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24

22. Auburn 2-0 233 25

23. BYU 2-0 213 -

24. Miami 1-1 177 22

25. Michigan 2-0 163 -