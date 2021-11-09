Ohio State falls to No. 9 in AP Poll after Oregon loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-28 loss against Oregon. The Ducks, who were ranked No. 12, moved up to No. 4.
Ohio State will be back at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to host Tulsa. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (5), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (18) and Michigan (25).
Michigan State, Indiana and Maryland were among schools receiving votes.
AP Top 25 (Sept. 12, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1
2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2
3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4
4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12
5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10
6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6
7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5
8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7
9. Ohio State 1-1 1029 3
10. Penn State 2-0 1005 11
11. Florida 2-0 935 13
12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8
13. UCLA 2-0 804 16
14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9
15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19
16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17
17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20
18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18
19. Arizona State 2-0 341 23
20. Arkansas 2-0 277 -
21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24
22. Auburn 2-0 233 25
23. BYU 2-0 213 -
24. Miami 1-1 177 22
25. Michigan 2-0 163 -
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.