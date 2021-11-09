x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State falls to No. 9 in AP Poll after Oregon loss

The Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium to host Tulsa on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-28 loss against Oregon. The Ducks, who were ranked No. 12, moved up to No. 4.

Ohio State will be back at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to host Tulsa. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (5), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (18) and Michigan (25).

Michigan State, Indiana and Maryland were among schools receiving votes.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 12, 2021)  

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Alabama (60)    2-0    1572    1

2. Georgia (3)    2-0    1514    2

3. Oklahoma    2-0    1402    4

4. Oregon    2-0    1355    12

5. Iowa    2-0    1263    10

6. Clemson    1-1    1246    6

7. Texas A&M    2-0    1206    5

8. Cincinnati    2-0    1149    7

9. Ohio State    1-1    1029    3

10. Penn State    2-0    1005    11

11. Florida    2-0    935    13

12. Notre Dame    2-0    926    8

13. UCLA    2-0    804    16

14. Iowa State    1-1    593    9

15. Virginia Tech    2-0    591    19

16. Coastal Carolina    2-0    562    17

17. Mississippi    2-0    550    20

18. Wisconsin    1-1    499    18

19. Arizona State    2-0    341    23

20. Arkansas    2-0    277    -

21. North Carolina    1-1    268    24

22. Auburn    2-0    233    25

23. BYU    2-0    213    -

24. Miami    1-1    177    22

25. Michigan    2-0    163    -

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

