Ohio State drops to No. 6 in AP Top 25 after win over Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State slipped one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes defeated then ranked No. 20 Penn State Saturday night at Ohio Stadium 33-24.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (5), Michigan (9), Iowa (19) and Penn State (22). Wisconsin and Minnesota were among the teams receiving votes.
This is the final AP poll to be released before the first College Football Playoff rankings are announced Tuesday night.
This coming weekend, Ohio State is back on the road to face Nebraska. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
AP Top 25 (Oct. 31, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4
5. Michigan State 8-0 1340 8
6. Ohio State 7-1 1296 5
7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11
9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6
10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13
11. Oklahoma State 7-1 915 15
12. Auburn 6-2 853 18
13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14
14. Baylor 7-1 833 16
15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10
16. UTSA 8-0 460 23
17. BYU 7-2 450 25
18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12
19. Iowa 6-2 342 9
20. Houston 7-1 338 -
21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24
22. Penn State 5-3 182 20
23. SMU 7-1 176 19
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 -
25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 -
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2.