Ohio State Football

Ohio State drops to No. 6 in AP Top 25 after win over Penn State

The Buckeyes will face Nebraska this weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State slipped one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated then ranked No. 20 Penn State Saturday night at Ohio Stadium 33-24.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (5), Michigan (9), Iowa (19) and Penn State (22). Wisconsin and Minnesota were among the teams receiving votes.

This is the final AP poll to be released before the first College Football Playoff rankings are announced Tuesday night.

This coming weekend, Ohio State is back on the road to face Nebraska. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 31, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (63)    8-0    1575    1

2. Cincinnati    8-0    1455    2

3. Alabama    7-1    1413    3

4. Oklahoma    9-0    1382    4

5. Michigan State    8-0    1340    8

6. Ohio State   7-1    1296    5

7. Oregon    7-1    1233    7

8. Notre Dame    7-1    1067    11

9. Michigan    7-1    1048    6

10. Wake Forest    8-0    1025    13

11. Oklahoma State    7-1    915    15

12. Auburn    6-2    853    18

13. Texas A&M    6-2    847    14

14. Baylor    7-1    833    16

15. Mississippi    6-2    678    10

16. UTSA    8-0    460    23

17. BYU    7-2    450    25

18. Kentucky    6-2    409    12

19. Iowa    6-2    342    9

20. Houston    7-1    338    -

21. Coastal Carolina    7-1    237    24

22. Penn State    5-3    182    20

23. SMU    7-1    176    19

24. Louisiana-Lafayette    7-1    161    -

25. Fresno St.    7-2    151    -

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2.

