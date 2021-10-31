Ohio State drops to No. 6 in AP Top 25 after win over Penn State

The Buckeyes will face Nebraska this weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State slipped one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated then ranked No. 20 Penn State Saturday night at Ohio Stadium 33-24.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (5), Michigan (9), Iowa (19) and Penn State (22). Wisconsin and Minnesota were among the teams receiving votes.

This is the final AP poll to be released before the first College Football Playoff rankings are announced Tuesday night.

This coming weekend, Ohio State is back on the road to face Nebraska. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 31, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4

5. Michigan State 8-0 1340 8

6. Ohio State 7-1 1296 5

7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7

8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11

9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6

10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13

11. Oklahoma State 7-1 915 15

12. Auburn 6-2 853 18

13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14

14. Baylor 7-1 833 16

15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10

16. UTSA 8-0 460 23

17. BYU 7-2 450 25

18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12

19. Iowa 6-2 342 9

20. Houston 7-1 338 -

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24

22. Penn State 5-3 182 20

23. SMU 7-1 176 19

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 -

25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 -