Ohio State moves up to No. 7 in AP Poll after win over Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes moved up four spots after defeating Rutgers 52-13 on Saturday in Piscataway.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Iowa (3), Penn State (4), Michigan (9) and Michigan State (11).

Ohio State is back at home with Maryland coming to town for homecoming on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 3, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1541 1

2. Georgia (9) 5-0 1497 2

3. Iowa 5-0 1381 5

4. Penn State 5-0 1360 4

5. Cincinnati 4-0 1320 7

6. Oklahoma 5-0 1248 6

7. Ohio State 4-1 1094 11

8. Oregon 4-1 1069 3

9. Michigan 5-0 1053 14

10. BYU 5-0 990 13

11. Michigan State 5-0 852 17

12. Oklahoma State 5-0 749 19

13. Arkansas 4-1 745 8

14. Notre Dame 4-1 701 9

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 694 16

16. Kentucky 5-0 662 -

17. Mississippi 3-1 601 12

18. Auburn 4-1 448 22

19. Wake Forest 5-0 412 24

20. Florida 3-2 343 10

21. Texas 4-1 303 -

22. Arizona State 4-1 297 -

23. NC State 4-1 279 23

24. SMU 5-0 136 -

25. San Diego State 4-0 111 -