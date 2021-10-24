x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State stays at No. 5 in AP Poll after Indiana win

The Buckeyes host No. 20 Penn State Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 5 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. 

The Buckeyes came back from the bye week and defeated Indiana 54-7 in Bloomington Saturday night.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Michigan State (8), Iowa (9) and Penn State (20). Minnesota is among teams receiving votes.

Ohio State is back home this weekend to host the Nittany Lions in a night game. The Buckeyes will be debuting an all-scarlet uniform for the contest.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 24, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (63)    7-0    1575    1

2. Cincinnati    7-0    1477    2

3. Alabama    7-1    1417    4

4. Oklahoma    8-0    1383    3

5. Ohio State    6-1    1311    5

6. Michigan    7-0    1270    6

7. Oregon    6-1    1165    10

8. Michigan State    7-0    1160    9

9. Iowa    6-1    1035    11

10. Mississippi    6-1    1034    12

11. Notre Dame    6-1    922    13

12. Kentucky    6-1    849    15

13. Wake Forest    7-0    801    16

14. Texas A&M    6-2    700    17

15. Oklahoma State   6-1    682    8

16. Baylor    6-1    513    20

17. Pittsburgh    6-1    510    23

18. Auburn    5-2    481    19

19. SMU    7-0    473    21

20. Penn State    5-2    471    7

21. San Diego State    7-0    390    22

22. Iowa State    5-2    298    -

23. UTSA    8-0    235    24

24. Coastal Carolina    6-1    132    14

25. BYU    6-2    44    -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

C.J. Stroud, Jeremy Ruckert post-game interview | Ohio State-Indiana