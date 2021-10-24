Ohio State stays at No. 5 in AP Poll after Indiana win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 5 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes came back from the bye week and defeated Indiana 54-7 in Bloomington Saturday night.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Michigan State (8), Iowa (9) and Penn State (20). Minnesota is among teams receiving votes.
Ohio State is back home this weekend to host the Nittany Lions in a night game. The Buckeyes will be debuting an all-scarlet uniform for the contest.
AP Top 25 (Oct. 24, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4
4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3
5. Ohio State 6-1 1311 5
6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6
7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10
8. Michigan State 7-0 1160 9
9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11
10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12
11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13
12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15
13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16
14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17
15. Oklahoma State 6-1 682 8
16. Baylor 6-1 513 20
17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23
18. Auburn 5-2 481 19
19. SMU 7-0 473 21
20. Penn State 5-2 471 7
21. San Diego State 7-0 390 22
22. Iowa State 5-2 298 -
23. UTSA 8-0 235 24
24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14
25. BYU 6-2 44 -
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.