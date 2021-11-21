Ohio State jumps to No. 2 in AP poll after defeating Michigan State

The Buckeyes wraps up the regular season against the Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 56-7 behind a six-touchdown performance by C.J. Stroud. Wide receiver Chris Olave, who caught two of those scores, set a new school record for career receiving touchdowns at 35.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Michigan State (12), Iowa (17) and Wisconsin (18).

AP Top 25 (Nov. 21 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1

2. Ohio State 10-1 1434 5

3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2

4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3

5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6

6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8

7. Oklahoma State 10-1 1209 9

8. Mississippi 9-2 1060 10

9. Baylor 9-2 1046 11

10. Oklahoma 10-1 1001 12

11. Oregon 9-2 849 4

12. Michigan State 9-2 778 7

13. BYU 9-2 771 14

14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16

15. UTSA 11-0 583 15

16. Utah 8-3 561 24

17. Iowa 9-2 538 18

18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19

19. Houston 10-1 516 17

20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20

21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13

22. San Diego State 10-1 273 23

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 246 22

24. NC State 8-3 141 25

25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21