Ohio State jumps to No. 2 in AP poll after defeating Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 56-7 behind a six-touchdown performance by C.J. Stroud. Wide receiver Chris Olave, who caught two of those scores, set a new school record for career receiving touchdowns at 35.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Michigan State (12), Iowa (17) and Wisconsin (18).
Ohio State wraps up the regular season against the Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
AP Top 25 (Nov. 21 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Ohio State 10-1 1434 5
3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8
7. Oklahoma State 10-1 1209 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1060 10
9. Baylor 9-2 1046 11
10. Oklahoma 10-1 1001 12
11. Oregon 9-2 849 4
12. Michigan State 9-2 778 7
13. BYU 9-2 771 14
14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16
15. UTSA 11-0 583 15
16. Utah 8-3 561 24
17. Iowa 9-2 538 18
18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19
19. Houston 10-1 516 17
20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20
21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13
22. San Diego State 10-1 273 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 246 22
24. NC State 8-3 141 25
25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.