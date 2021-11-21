x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State jumps to No. 2 in AP poll after defeating Michigan State

The Buckeyes wraps up the regular season against the Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 56-7 behind a six-touchdown performance by C.J. Stroud. Wide receiver Chris Olave, who caught two of those scores, set a new school record for career receiving touchdowns at 35.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Michigan State (12), Iowa (17) and Wisconsin (18).

Ohio State wraps up the regular season against the Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 21 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (62)    11-0    1550    1

2. Ohio State    10-1    1434    5

3. Alabama    10-1    1423    2

4. Cincinnati    11-0    1416    3

5. Notre Dame    10-1    1262    6

6. Michigan    10-1    1246    8

7. Oklahoma State    10-1    1209    9

8. Mississippi    9-2    1060    10

9. Baylor    9-2    1046    11

10. Oklahoma    10-1    1001    12

11. Oregon    9-2    849    4

12. Michigan State    9-2    778    7

13. BYU    9-2    771    14

14. Texas A&M    8-3    628    16

15. UTSA    11-0    583    15

16. Utah    8-3    561    24

17. Iowa    9-2    538    18

18. Wisconsin    8-3    517    19

19. Houston    10-1    516    17

20. Pittsburgh    9-2    445    20

21. Wake Forest    9-2    344    13

22. San Diego State    10-1    273    23

23. Louisiana-Lafayette    10-1    246    22

24. NC State    8-3    141    25

25. Arkansas    7-4    105    21

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.

