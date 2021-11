Ohio State moves up to No. 5 in AP Top 25 after defeating Purdue

The Buckeyes play Michigan State this coming Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Purdue 59-31 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who missed last week's game, had four total touchdowns in the victory.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (8), Michigan (9), Iowa (19), Wisconsin (20) and Penn State (31).

Ohio State plays its final home game of the season against the Spartans this coming Saturday at noon.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 14, 2021)

1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1550 1

2. Alabama 9-1 1449 3

3. Cincinnati 10-0 1420 2

4. Oregon 9-1 1353 5

5. Ohio St. 9-1 1341 6

6. Notre Dame 9-1 1175 7

7. Michigan St. 9-1 1161 8

8. Michigan 9-1 1134 9

9. Oklahoma St. 9-1 1106 10

10. Mississippi 8-2 943 12

11. Baylor 8-2 882 18

12. Oklahoma 9-1 870 4

13. Wake Forest 9-1 851 13

14. BYU 8-2 671 14

15. UTSA 10-0 591 15

16. Texas A&M 7-3 583 11

17. Houston 9-1 509 17

18. Iowa 8-2 491 19

19. Wisconsin 7-3 467 20

20. Pittsburgh 8-2 358 25

21. Arkansas 7-3 277 -

22. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 261 24

23. San Diego St. 9-1 239 -

24. Utah 7-3 141 -

25. NC State 7-3 95 21