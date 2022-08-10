x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State climbs to No. 2 in AP Poll after defeating Michigan State

After sitting at No. 3 for five weeks, the Buckeyes have moved up in the latest poll.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After sitting in the third spot in the Associated Press college football poll for five straight weeks, Ohio State has moved up to No. 2.

The move comes after the Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday.

C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns with three of those going to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State moved up after Alabama slid to from the top spot to No. 3 following a close win over Texas A&M. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 rank after easily beating Auburn.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (5), Penn State (10) and Illinois (24).

The Buckeyes are going into the bye week and return to Ohio Stadium to host Iowa on Oct. 22.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 9, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Tennessee
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. UCLA
  12. Oregon
  13. TCU
  14. Wake Forest
  15. North Carolina State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Syracause
  19. Kansas
  20. Utah
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Texas
  23. UK
  24. Illinois
  25. James Madison

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out