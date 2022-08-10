Ohio State climbs to No. 2 in AP Poll after defeating Michigan State

After sitting at No. 3 for five weeks, the Buckeyes have moved up in the latest poll.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After sitting in the third spot in the Associated Press college football poll for five straight weeks, Ohio State has moved up to No. 2.

The move comes after the Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday.

C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns with three of those going to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State moved up after Alabama slid to from the top spot to No. 3 following a close win over Texas A&M. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 rank after easily beating Auburn.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (5), Penn State (10) and Illinois (24).

The Buckeyes are going into the bye week and return to Ohio Stadium to host Iowa on Oct. 22.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 9, 2022)