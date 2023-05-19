Ohio State announces single-game tickets, mini-plan for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and the Pick 3 mini-plan for the 2023 football season.
The mini-plan, which goes on sale June 7 at 10 a.m., allows fans to pick one game between Youngstown State or Western Kentucky and then add two games from the following three games: Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota.
Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package. The mini-plan starts at $168.
Single-game tickets, which go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m., will start at $41 and will vary across prize zones and opponents.
Tickets for some games will sell out, however, verified resale tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, http://go.osu.edu/fbtix and via the Ohio State Buckeyes app. Fans should be aware that tickets purchased from other resale marketplaces are not guaranteed as valid to get into a game.
Here's the 2023 Ohio State football schedule as of May 19:
- Sept. 2 – at Indiana
- Sept. 9 – Youngstown State
- Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky
- Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
- Sept. 30 – Off
- Oct. 7 – Maryland
- Oct. 14 – at Purdue
- Oct. 21 – Penn State
- Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
- Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 – Michigan State / 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 18 – Minnesota
- Nov. 25 – at Michigan / 12 p.m.
- Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game