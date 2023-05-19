Ohio State announces single-game tickets, mini-plan for 2023 football season

Single-game tickets, which go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m., will start at $41 and will vary across prize zones and opponents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and the Pick 3 mini-plan for the 2023 football season.

The mini-plan, which goes on sale June 7 at 10 a.m., allows fans to pick one game between Youngstown State or Western Kentucky and then add two games from the following three games: Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package. The mini-plan starts at $168.

Tickets for some games will sell out, however, verified resale tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, http://go.osu.edu/fbtix and via the Ohio State Buckeyes app. Fans should be aware that tickets purchased from other resale marketplaces are not guaranteed as valid to get into a game.

Here's the 2023 Ohio State football schedule as of May 19: