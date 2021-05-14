x
Ohio State announces kickoff times for Oregon, Michigan games

Both games are set to kickoff at noon.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State has announced kickoff times for two games for the upcoming season.

The Buckeyes home opener on Sept. 11 against Oregon is set for noon along with the season finale at Michigan on Nov. 27.

Both games will be televised on FOX as part of the Big Noon Kickoff.

Ohio State will open the season Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota, which will also air on FOX. A kickoff time has not been announced.

This is the second time in five years that the Buckeyes open their season on a Thursday on the road against a Big Ten Conference opponent.

In 2017, Ohio State defeated Indiana 49-21 in Bloomington.

Additional game times and networks are expected to be announced by the Big Ten later this month.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota – Time TBA on FOX
Sept. 11 – Oregon – Noon on FOX
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers
Oct. 9 – Maryland
Oct. 23 – at Indiana
Oct. 30 – Penn State
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska
Nov. 13 – Purdue
Nov. 20 – Michigan State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX