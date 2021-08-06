Ohio State announces football 'mini plan' ticket packages for 2021 season

The plans are similar to the ones offered for the 2019 season.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has announced details for 'mini plan' tickets for 2021.

The university also released information for single-game tickets.

All Ohio State game tickets and parking passes will be mobile this year. For more information, visit the Ohio State Digital Ticketing Guide.

To purchase tickets and/or to learn additional information on Ohio State football tickets, including full-season ticket packages, visit http://go.osu.edu/FBTix.

Buckeye Flex Pass

Seats vary by game and will be delivered via text the day before the game

Four-game packages priced at $225 (plus fees)

Limited to four (4) packages per customer

Ability to group passes with other pass purchasers via “Sit with a Friend” functionality

Features games against Tulsa, Akron, Purdue and Maryland

On sale August 10 at 10 a.m. EDT

Blitz Plan

A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Three-game package priced at $275 (plus fees)

Features games against Akron, Purdue and Michigan State

On sale August 13 at 10 a.m. EDT

Rush Plan

A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Three-game package priced at $325 (plus fees)

Features games against Tulsa, Maryland and Penn State

On sale August 13 at 10 a.m. EDT

Single Game Sale Dates

Single game ticket sale dates are coming soon. The Ohio State athletics ticket office has announced the dates and times for single game tickets for the following groups (all times EDT):

Varsity O – Single game presale Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. Presale information will be sent to eligible members via email.

OSU Alumni Association – Single game presale for sustaining and life members of the Ohio State Alumni Association Aug. 24 at 12 noon, and all alumni presale on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. Presale information will be communicated via the Alumni Association.

Public – Single games on sale Aug. 25 at 12 noon.

RV Parking – Single game RV parking passes on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

