Ohio State announces attendance plans for Spring Game; 4,500 seats open to general public

According to the department, approximately 10,000 seats will be given to frontline workers at the Wexner Medical Center and select entities on campus.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced attendance for the LiFESports Spring Game presented by Buckeyes Care will be capped at 19,180.

The capacity was determined with the guidance of Columbus Public Health and following the state's new health orders.

This number was set on seat mapping and the guideline of six feet of distance between seating pods.

According to the department, approximately 10,000 seats will be given to frontline workers at the Wexner Medical Center and select entities on campus.

The department said approximately 4,500 tickets will be available to the general public at $5 per ticket. Those tickets will go on sale Monday.

An additional 2,500 tickets will be reserved for Ohio State students at no charge.

The spring game is scheduled for April 17 at noon.

Appreciation Seats

Approximately 10,000 seats will be given to the Wexner Medical Center and select entities on campus whose staff has cared for and administered to others for over a year by working and serving on the front lines of this pandemic.

The department anticipates approximately 4,500 tickets, at $5 per ticket, will be available to the general public. An additional 2,500 tickets in the south stands will be reserved for Ohio State students at no charge. The remaining seats will be held for football players’ and coaching staff families with any tickets remaining from those groups going into the general public pool.

Tickets on sale Monday

Tickets for the spring game will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Monday online at ticketmaster.com. Season ticket holders will receive information via email on Friday regarding presale access.

Ohio State students can reserve two seats from the 2,500-seat allotment Monday beginning at 2 p.m. and will receive instructions via email on Friday for how to claim tickets.

Noon kick on Big Ten Network

The spring game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network. It will also be carried on the statewide Ohio State Sports Radio Network and flagship WBNS 97.1 FM The Fan with Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews on the call.

The Band and Spirit Squad, Too

Ohio State will use this spring game as a test run opportunity for the 2021 fall season in terms of safety policies and procedures. The band and the spirit squad – Brutus Buckeye, the cheerleaders and dance team – will all be in attendance and performing.

In addition, a limited number of media will be credentialed for the game.

No Tailgating

Parking in the lots around the stadium is free, although the west stadium lot will be designated as a pass-only parking lot. Tailgating will not be allowed in parking lots or anywhere on Ohio State’s campus.

Safe Attendance Policies/Additional Info

The Department of Athletics is aligned with the University, the state of Ohio and Columbus Public Health in making the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, administrative staff and visitors to campus our priority. Athletics will continue to follow all federal, state, local, and conference guidance and protocols for hosting and playing sports. Safety measures for the spring game include: