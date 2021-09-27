Ohio State to wear all-scarlet uniforms vs. Penn State

The color scheme will be a first among the Buckeyes' alternate uniforms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will debut an all-scarlet uniform against Penn State on Oct. 30.

The set includes a scarlet jersey, pants, socks, base layers, gloves and spikes with the traditional pattern on the shoulders and down the side of the legs.

The traditional silver helmet will be worn.

The color scheme will be a first among the Buckeyes' alternate uniforms.

In addition to the uniform, the university is asking fans to "scarlet the stadium" by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, overcoats, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters and/or blankets.