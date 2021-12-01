LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. #1 Alabama | National Championship Game

Buckeyes and Crimson Tide meet in the playoff for the second time.

Ohio State 0 - Alabama 7 | 1st quarter | 8:07

After a three and out on the opening drive from Ohio State, Alabama strikes first as Najee Harris barrels into the end zone on fourth down for the game's first score. (12 plays, 78 yards, 5:32)

---

Sermon to the locker room

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was shown getting some attention on the sideline after the team's first possession. On the following drive by Alabama, Sermon was seen going back to the locker room. It is unknown what type of injury he may have.

---

Togiai, Smith out for Ohio State

A total of 13 players will be unavailable for the Buckeyes Monday night.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is on this week's list along with defensive end Tyreke Smith and kickers Blake Haubeil and Dominic DiMaccio.

---

The college football season ends tonight and it can end with Ohio State claiming its second championship in the playoff era.

After defeating Clemson, the Buckeyes advanced to tonight's matchup against Alabama.

The two teams met six years ago in a playoff semifinal, a game that Ohio State won before winning the whole thing against Oregon.