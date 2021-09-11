Ohio State acknowledges mobile ticket issues during football home opener

Fans, at one point, were able to bypass the scanners and show their ticket to gain entry to the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State says there were multiple issues with digital tickets and digital parking passes during Saturday's home opener against Oregon.

The school's athletic department says there were many issues with new systems that were put in place for the mobile ticketing system including wifi issues and the learning curve that came with the new systems.

Associate Athlete Director Jerry Emig says they did reach a point where fans were allowed to bypass the scanners and show their tickets to gain entry to the stadium.

Emig extended his apologies on behalf of the whole athletic department and say improvements will be made before next week's game against Tulsa.

100,482 fans attended Saturday's game.