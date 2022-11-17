Ohio State football season tickets prices decrease for 2023 schedule

For the six-game home schedule next year, season tickets will cost as low as $398.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced a slight decrease in season ticket prices for the 2023 football season.

A committee of The Ohio State University Board of Trustees approved the prices Thursday morning. A full board vote is scheduled for the afternoon.

For the six-game home schedule next year, season tickets will cost as low as $398. In 2021, the lowest price started at $559 but it included a total of eight games.

The 2023 home schedule features nonconference games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky. The Big Ten Conference slate includes Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Individual tickets for the nonconference games start at $39. The most expensive single-game ticket is Penn State at $119. To see a full breakdown, click here.

For Ohio State faculty and staff, season ticket packages start at $325 and students will pay $204. The student ticket price, which is $34 per game, has not changed since the 2013 season.

Beginning with the 2023 season, the university says an Ohio Stadium preservation fee of $2 per ticket, per game will be added on top of the price. The funds will be used for ongoing maintenance projects to extend the life of the stadium.