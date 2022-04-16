Quarterbacks shine as Ohio State wraps up practice with annual Spring Game

The Scarlet offense edged out the Gray defense 34-26 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown all threw touchdown passes as Ohio State wrapped up its spring football season on Saturday.

The format this year was different from previous games, as the teams were simply split up as offense vs. defense.

The offense could pick up points based on traditional scoring and the defense could score by a touchdown, takeaways, 3 & outs, sacks and forced punts.

Stroud, who wore Dwayne Haskins' name on his jersey, opened the game with a 29-yard touchdown pass to familiar target Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

In the second series, McCord got on the board with a 24-yard strike to tight end Joe Royer.

The game's lone rushing touchdown came on the fifth series on a 22-yard run by Evan Pryor. He ended the day with 62 yards on nine carries.

Miyan Williams was the lone back to break triple digits with 101 yards on 15 attempts.

Scarlet's other six points came on a pair of field goals by Jake Seibert and Garrison Smith.

The quarterbacks were led by Brown who threw for 141 yards on 11-of-24 passing with the game's only interception.

That lone pick came late in the game as Cameron Kittle tipped Brown's pass and caught the deflection.

He was followed by McCord who finished 14-of-20 for 129 yards and Stroud with 120 yards on 14-of-22 passing.

The Buckeyes had 17 different receivers led by Xavier Johnson's two catches for 50 yards. Gee Scott Jr. had the most receptions with five.