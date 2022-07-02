7 Buckeyes invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven Ohio State Buckeyes have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7.
This year’s invites are defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, offensive lineman Thayer Munford, wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive end Tyreke Smith and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Over the last 10 seasons, Ohio State has had 78 players invited, including a nation’s-best total of 61 in the last seven seasons.
The Buckeyes have had three or more players at all nine positions invited to the combine over the last 10 years.
Ohio State Combine Invites by Position
Wide Receivers – 15
Defensive Back – 14
Defensive Line – 14
Offensive Line – 12
Linebacker – 9
Running Back – 5
Tight End – 5
Quarterback – 3
Punter – 1
Ohio State’s 78 NFL Combine Invites – 2013-22
*Indicates players selected in the NFL Draft
2022 (7)
TE Jeremy Ruckert
OL Thayer Munford
OL Nicholas Petit Frere
DE Tyreke Smith
DT Haskell Garrett
WR Chris Olave
WR Garrett Wilson
2020 (11)
CB Damon Arnette*
RB J.K. Dobbins*
SAF Jordan Fuller*
DT DaVon Hamilton*
LB Malik Harrison*
WR K.J. Hill*
OG Jonah Jackson*
WR Austin Mack
CB Jeff Okudah*
WR Binjimen Victor
DE Chase Young*
2019 (10)
DE Nick Bosa*
WR Parris Campbell*
WR Johnnie Dixon
QB Dwayne Haskins*
DT Dre’mont Jones*
OL Michael Jordan*
WR Terry McLaurin*
OT Isaiah Prince*
CB Kendall Sheffield*
RB Mike Weber*
2018 (11)
LB Jerome Baker*
QB J.T. Barrett
TE Marcus Baugh
DE Jalyn Holmes*
DE Sam Hubbard*
OT Jamarco Jones*
DE Tyquan Lewis*
C Billy Price*
CB Denzel Ward*
S Damon Webb
LB Chris Worley
2017 (8)
WR Noah Brown*
CB Gareon Conley*
C Pat Elflein*
SAF Malik Hooker*
P Cameron Johnston
CB Marshon Lattimore*
LB Raekwon McMillan*
H-B Curtis Samuel*
2016 (14)
CB Eli Apple*
SAF Vonn Bell*
DE Joey Bosa*
OT Taylor Decker*
RB Ezekiel Elliott*
QB Cardale Jones*
LB Darron Lee*
H-B Jalin Marshall
WR Braxton Miller*
LB Joshua Perry*
SAF Tyvis Powell
WR Michael Thomas*
TE Nick Vannett*
DT Adolphus Washington*
2015 (4)
DT Michael Bennett*
CB Doran Grant*
TE Jeff Heuerman*
WR Devin Smith*
2014 (6)
WR Corey Brown
RB Carlos Hyde*
C Corey Linsley*
OL Jack Mewhort*
CB Bradley Roby*
LB Ryan Shazier*
2013 (7)
FB Zach Boren
OT Reid Fragel*
DT Jonathan Hankins*
LB Etienne Sabino
LB John Simon*
TE Jake Stoneburner
DE Nathan Williams