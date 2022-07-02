7 Buckeyes invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State has now sent a total of 78 players to the combine over the last 10 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven Ohio State Buckeyes have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

This year’s invites are defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, offensive lineman Thayer Munford, wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive end Tyreke Smith and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Over the last 10 seasons, Ohio State has had 78 players invited, including a nation’s-best total of 61 in the last seven seasons.

The Buckeyes have had three or more players at all nine positions invited to the combine over the last 10 years.

Ohio State Combine Invites by Position

Wide Receivers – 15

Defensive Back – 14

Defensive Line – 14

Offensive Line – 12

Linebacker – 9

Running Back – 5

Tight End – 5

Quarterback – 3

Punter – 1

Ohio State’s 78 NFL Combine Invites – 2013-22

*Indicates players selected in the NFL Draft

2022 (7)

TE Jeremy Ruckert

OL Thayer Munford

OL Nicholas Petit Frere

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Haskell Garrett

WR Chris Olave

WR Garrett Wilson

2020 (11)

CB Damon Arnette*

RB J.K. Dobbins*

SAF Jordan Fuller*

DT DaVon Hamilton*

LB Malik Harrison*

WR K.J. Hill*

OG Jonah Jackson*

WR Austin Mack

CB Jeff Okudah*

WR Binjimen Victor

DE Chase Young*

2019 (10)

DE Nick Bosa*

WR Parris Campbell*

WR Johnnie Dixon

QB Dwayne Haskins*

DT Dre’mont Jones*

OL Michael Jordan*

WR Terry McLaurin*

OT Isaiah Prince*

CB Kendall Sheffield*

RB Mike Weber*

2018 (11)

LB Jerome Baker*

QB J.T. Barrett

TE Marcus Baugh

DE Jalyn Holmes*

DE Sam Hubbard*

OT Jamarco Jones*

DE Tyquan Lewis*

C Billy Price*

CB Denzel Ward*

S Damon Webb

LB Chris Worley

2017 (8)

WR Noah Brown*

CB Gareon Conley*

C Pat Elflein*

SAF Malik Hooker*

P Cameron Johnston

CB Marshon Lattimore*

LB Raekwon McMillan*

H-B Curtis Samuel*

2016 (14)

CB Eli Apple*

SAF Vonn Bell*

DE Joey Bosa*

OT Taylor Decker*

RB Ezekiel Elliott*

QB Cardale Jones*

LB Darron Lee*

H-B Jalin Marshall

WR Braxton Miller*

LB Joshua Perry*

SAF Tyvis Powell

WR Michael Thomas*

TE Nick Vannett*

DT Adolphus Washington*

2015 (4)

DT Michael Bennett*

CB Doran Grant*

TE Jeff Heuerman*

WR Devin Smith*

2014 (6)

WR Corey Brown

RB Carlos Hyde*

C Corey Linsley*

OL Jack Mewhort*

CB Bradley Roby*

LB Ryan Shazier*