10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

The Buckeyes open Big Ten Conference play against the Badgers Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are we really 1/4 of the way through the regular season already?

We are but that means it's time for conference play and Ohio State starts with a big game against Wisconsin.

Have we also mentioned this is the fourth-straight home game for the Buckeyes to start this season?

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. After racking up 763 yards against Toledo, Ohio State has the No. 1 offense in the nation with 565.3 yards per game.

2. 14 of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 18 receptions this season have resulted in either first downs or touchdowns.

3. The Buckeyes have run 97 first-down plays (59 rushing, 38 passing) and have picked up four yards or more 69.1% of the time.

4. Through three games, Ohio State’s defense has given up half as many points (43 vs. 86) and half as many third down conversions (12/46 vs. 25/46) as it had through three games in 2021.

5. Ohio State is 80-24-4 in Big Ten openers and has won 18 of its last 20 and nine consecutive. The last loss came in 2011 at home vs. Michigan State, 10-7.

6. The Buckeyes have won eight consecutive games over the Badgers, including a 38-7 win in 2019 at Ohio Stadium and a 34-21 win in the 2019 Big Ten championship game.

7. Wisconsin is 2-1 on the young season and coming off a 66-7 win over New Mexico State last week.

8. The Badgers’ offensive identity continues to come on the ground, as sophomore Running back Braelon Allen is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing through three games. He’s carried 50 times for 332 yards and scored five touchdowns.

9. Defensively, Wisconsin has surrendered just 24 points this season and rank 11th overall, allowing an average of just 246.0 yards per game.