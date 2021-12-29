x
Ohio State Football

10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Utah | Rose Bowl edition

The Buckeyes are looking for the school's 9th win in Pasadena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Granddaddy of Them All. Ohio State has a nice history with one of the biggest bowl games and they will be facing a Utah team that finished the season strong.

It's not the playoff, but come on, it's the Rose Bowl and it's a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup.

So without any more delay, and for the last time this season, here are 10 Things To Know:

  1. This will be Ohio State’s 16th Rose Bowl with the school’s first appearance 101 years ago. Saturday’s game will be Utah’s first.
  2. The schools have played just once in football. In 1986, the Buckeyes defeated the Utes 64-6 at Ohio Stadium.
  3. Utah comes into the Rose Bowl with a 10-3 record and winning the Pac-12 Championship. They beat Oregon, who defeated Ohio State earlier in the season, twice (38-7 and 38-10).
  4. The Utes have averaged 214.3 rushing yards per game in the last seven games while holding opponents to just 113.1 yards on the ground.
  5. The Buckeyes are 8-0 this season when out-rushing its opponent; 2-2 when its opponent led.
  6. Utah is the eighth different Rose Bowl opponent for Ohio State: 1-1 vs. Cal; 3-4 vs. USC; 2-0 vs. Oregon; 0-1 vs. Stanford; 0-1 vs. UCLA; 1-0 vs. Arizona State; 1-0 vs. Washington.
  7. The Buckeyes are tied with Michigan, Stanford and Washington with eight Rose Bowl wins. This is second all-time to USC, which has 20.
  8. Ohio State’s 25-27 record in bowl games includes an 8-7 all-time record at the Rose Bowl and three consecutive Rose Bowl wins. The 25 wins rank third in the Big Ten and tied for 12th nationally.
  9. The Rose Bowl marks the Buckeyes’ 53rd post-season bowl game all-time, the most among Big Ten teams.
  10. This is Ohio State’s eighth year playing in a New Year’s Six post-season game, or every year since the start of the College Football Playoff era. No other team has been to a New Year’s Six game (including playoff games) all eight years.

