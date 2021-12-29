10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Utah | Rose Bowl edition

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Granddaddy of Them All. Ohio State has a nice history with one of the biggest bowl games and they will be facing a Utah team that finished the season strong.
It's not the playoff, but come on, it's the Rose Bowl and it's a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup.
So without any more delay, and for the last time this season, here are 10 Things To Know:
- This will be Ohio State’s 16th Rose Bowl with the school’s first appearance 101 years ago. Saturday’s game will be Utah’s first.
- The schools have played just once in football. In 1986, the Buckeyes defeated the Utes 64-6 at Ohio Stadium.
- Utah comes into the Rose Bowl with a 10-3 record and winning the Pac-12 Championship. They beat Oregon, who defeated Ohio State earlier in the season, twice (38-7 and 38-10).
- The Utes have averaged 214.3 rushing yards per game in the last seven games while holding opponents to just 113.1 yards on the ground.
- The Buckeyes are 8-0 this season when out-rushing its opponent; 2-2 when its opponent led.
- Utah is the eighth different Rose Bowl opponent for Ohio State: 1-1 vs. Cal; 3-4 vs. USC; 2-0 vs. Oregon; 0-1 vs. Stanford; 0-1 vs. UCLA; 1-0 vs. Arizona State; 1-0 vs. Washington.
- The Buckeyes are tied with Michigan, Stanford and Washington with eight Rose Bowl wins. This is second all-time to USC, which has 20.
- Ohio State’s 25-27 record in bowl games includes an 8-7 all-time record at the Rose Bowl and three consecutive Rose Bowl wins. The 25 wins rank third in the Big Ten and tied for 12th nationally.
- The Rose Bowl marks the Buckeyes’ 53rd post-season bowl game all-time, the most among Big Ten teams.
- This is Ohio State’s eighth year playing in a New Year’s Six post-season game, or every year since the start of the College Football Playoff era. No other team has been to a New Year’s Six game (including playoff games) all eight years.