10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Utah | Rose Bowl edition

The Buckeyes are looking for the school's 9th win in Pasadena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Granddaddy of Them All. Ohio State has a nice history with one of the biggest bowl games and they will be facing a Utah team that finished the season strong.

It's not the playoff, but come on, it's the Rose Bowl and it's a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup.

So without any more delay, and for the last time this season, here are 10 Things To Know: